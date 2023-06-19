The dates for Gather Round in 2024 have been locked in, with the event to return to South Australia

Adelaide fans come through the gates for the inaugural Gather Round game in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SOUTH Australia's government will lobby the AFL to stage a game in the Barossa Valley during next year's Gather Round from April 4-7.

The AFL has announced the dates for next year's round when all 18 clubs will play in Adelaide and surrounds, with venues and exact schedules yet to be determined.

This year's inaugural Gather Round featured six games at Adelaide Oval, two at inner suburban Norwood Oval and one at Mount Barker in the Adelaide Hills.

SA Premier Peter Malinauskas wants the renowned wine region of the Barossa Valley, some 75km north of Adelaide, put on next year's roster.

"The Barossa is very much a showcase for the state more broadly and we believe with a bit of time and effort, there is the possibility of getting a ground up to scratch," he said.

"That of course has to be a discussion that we have with the AFL.

"The AFL has got their very legitimate imperatives around the nature of the facilities, the quality of the ground itself, that needs to be taken into consideration.

"I have advocated for this (Barossa game) before and I'll advocate for it again.

"It doesn't mean it's going to happen."

The premier said the inaugural Gather Round, held from April 13-16, added $83 million to the state's economy, with $55m coming from interstate.

"We haven't seen an event quite like it," he said.

"To be able to invest in next year's event with a bit more notice so people have got more time to book their travel arrangements is only good news."

The AFL's CEO elect Andrew Dillon said specific venues were likely to be detailed when the full fixture was released in late November or early December.

"After reviewing the success that was the inaugural Gather Round, the round four fixture in 2024 was identified to enable greater fixture flexibility in scheduling our clubs and greater ability to maximise interstate travel," Dillon said.

"With the dates falling in the middle weekend of the school holidays to Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia, announcing the dates now allows fans to start to book travel and accommodation.

"Adelaide Oval will again be the centrepiece, with regional venues, ticketing ... to be confirmed at a later date."