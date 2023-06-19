The trend of dropping the first game on return from a bye has gone to a new level this season

Players walk off after the Round 14 match between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval on June 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WHETHER it's coincidence or there's something more tangible at play, teams continue to struggle in the week following their mid-season bye.

Following losses by Geelong and Gold Coast in round 14, teams are now a collective 1-5 in 2023 when playing after their mid-season break.

And the one win was St Kilda's round 13 triumph over Sydney, who was also fresh from a spell.

The early trend continues a pattern we've seen over the past decade, with teams winning less than 47 per cent of matches after a bye.

It might seem insignificant – being slightly less than the usual 50-50 chance – but this year's early results are even more damning.

There's losing, and then there's laying an egg like we've regularly seen so far.

Brisbane was thoroughly outplayed when favoured against Hawthorn, as was Fremantle when hosting Richmond.

Players leave Optus Stadium after the Round 13 match between Fremantle and Richmond on June 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

On Sunday it was the Suns' turn to play well below their previous form in being belted by Carlton, while the Cats lost to Port Adelaide after leading early.

Six teams will come off byes this weekend, starting with a rested Melbourne against Geelong on Thursday night.

West Coast travels to Sydney to face the Swans on Saturday, while Essendon heads west to take on Fremantle that night.

On Sunday Collingwood and Adelaide – both rested – square off, while Hawthorn comes off its week of rest against the Suns at Heritage Bank Stadium.

How many will walk away with the four premiership points?

POST-BYE BLUES?

ROUND 13

Brisbane - lost to Hawthorn by 25 points at MCG

Fremantle - lost to Richmond by 15 points at Optus Stadium

St Kilda - defeated Sydney by 14 points at SCG

Sydney - lost to St Kilda by 14 points at SCG

ROUND 14

Geelong - lost to Port Adelaide by 38 points at Adelaide Oval

Gold Coast - lost to Carlton by 59 points at MCG

ROUND 15

Melbourne - v Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night

West Coast - v Sydney at the SCG on Saturday afternoon

Essendon - v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night

Collingwood v Adelaide at MCG on Sunday afternoon

Adelaide - v Collingwood at MCG on Sunday afternoon

Hawthorn - v Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon



