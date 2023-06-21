IS RILEY Beveridge feeling the heat? His lead at the top has been reduced to just one after round 14 and the pressure is well and truly on.
Matthew Lloyd, Cal Twomey and Michael Whiting are all hot on his tail, with Nat Edwards a further point behind.
St Kilda, West Coast and Hawthorn are getting no love from our experts in round 15, while Damian Barrett has tipped two big upsets.
Among them is Geelong, with only two of our 11 tipsters fancying the Cats against Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night.
Check out the other R15 tips below
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Melbourne – 12 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 81
MATTHEW LLOYD
Melbourne – 18 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Essendon
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 80
CALLUM TWOMEY
Melbourne – 21 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Essendon
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 80
MICHAEL WHITING
Melbourne – 15 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 80
NAT EDWARDS
Melbourne – 10 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Essendon
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 79
JOSH GABELICH
Melbourne – 17 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 76
SARAH BLACK
Melbourne – 15 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Essendon
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 3
Total: 75
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Melbourne – six points
Brisbane
Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 76
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong – seven points
Brisbane
Sydney
Fremantle
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 75
SARAH OLLE
Melbourne – 12 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 74
KANE CORNES
Geelong – seven points
Brisbane
Sydney
Fremantle
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 70
TOTALS
Geelong 2-9 Melbourne
St Kilda 0-11 Brisbane
Sydney 11-0 West Coast
Fremantle 7-4 Essendon
Collingwood 10-1 Adelaide
Gold Coast 11-0 Hawthorn
Byes: Carlton, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Western Bulldogs, Greater Western Sydney, Richmond