IS RILEY Beveridge feeling the heat? His lead at the top has been reduced to just one after round 14 and the pressure is well and truly on.

Matthew Lloyd, Cal Twomey and Michael Whiting are all hot on his tail, with Nat Edwards a further point behind.

St Kilda, West Coast and Hawthorn are getting no love from our experts in round 15, while Damian Barrett has tipped two big upsets.

Among them is Geelong, with only two of our 11 tipsters fancying the Cats against Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night.

Among them is Geelong, with only two of our 11 tipsters fancying the Cats against Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne – 12 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Fremantle

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 81

MATTHEW LLOYD

Melbourne – 18 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Essendon

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 80

CALLUM TWOMEY

Melbourne – 21 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Essendon

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 80

MICHAEL WHITING

Melbourne – 15 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Fremantle

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 80

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne – 10 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Essendon

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 79

JOSH GABELICH

Melbourne – 17 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Fremantle

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 76

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne – 15 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Essendon

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 3

Total: 75

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Melbourne – six points

Brisbane

Sydney

Fremantle

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 76

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong – seven points

Brisbane

Sydney

Fremantle

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 75

SARAH OLLE

Melbourne – 12 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Fremantle

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 74

KANE CORNES

Geelong – seven points

Brisbane

Sydney

Fremantle

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 70

TOTALS

Geelong 2-9 Melbourne

St Kilda 0-11 Brisbane

Sydney 11-0 West Coast

Fremantle 7-4 Essendon

Collingwood 10-1 Adelaide

Gold Coast 11-0 Hawthorn

Byes: Carlton, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Western Bulldogs, Greater Western Sydney, Richmond