It's fourth v fifth but both clubs have issues they need to stamp out before finals

Follow it LIVE: St Kilda v Brisbane from 7.50pm AEST

ST KILDA and Brisbane have both got performance patterns they want to break, but the Saints will be happy to wait a little while longer before they shake the win-loss-win-loss rut they've been in for the past 10 weeks.

After saluting in the first four rounds, St Kilda has been unable to get a matching result in consecutive weeks but, coming off a loss to Richmond, it'll be hoping the sequence-buster can wait until round 16.

SAINTS V LIONS Full match coverage and stats

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

Meanwhile, the Lions will want to shake their poor road record, having only won two of six away games this year.

However, they've beaten the Saints four of the last five times these teams have met – including the last two at Marvel Stadium – so Chris Fagan will be keen to use this game as a launching pad for his side's run to finals.

Learn More 03:20

Brisbane will go in with a smaller forward line than usual, dropping Darcy Fort to make way for Hugh McCluggage's return from concussion.

The Saints have made just one change, with Seb Ross managed.