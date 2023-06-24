Bailey Williams and Nick Bryan compete in the ruck during the R11 match between West Coast and Essendon at Optus Stadium on May 27, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE hosts the high-flying Bombers in what is set to be a massive clash at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

Sixth-placed Essendon (8-5) has won four games on the trot and can cement its place in the top eight with a win on road.

The Bombers have made one late change to their selected 22, with Nick Bryan replacing Jye Menzie in the line-up. Menzie will be the sub.

Fremantle v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 5.25pm AWST

LATE CHANGE

Essendon: Jye Menzie replaced in selected side by Nick Bryan



SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Sam Sturt

Essendon: Jye Menzie

The Bombers are coming in fresh off the bye, while the 13th-placed Dockers (6-7) were stunned by Greater Western Sydney last week to the tune of 70 points.

It was their second loss in as many games, with the Dockers' pre-bye purple patch well and truly over.

The Bombers have regained star midfielder Darcy Parish for the first time since round eight, but lose big man Sam Draper to a hip injury. The Dockers are boosted by the return of ruckman Sean Darcy and speedster Michael Frederick.

Sydney v West Coast at the SCG, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

Sydney: Will Hayward (illness) replaced in selected side by Ryan Clarke

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Robbie Fox

West Coast: Campbell Chesser

