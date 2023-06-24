FREMANTLE hosts the high-flying Bombers in what is set to be a massive clash at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.
Sixth-placed Essendon (8-5) has won four games on the trot and can cement its place in the top eight with a win on road.
The Bombers have made one late change to their selected 22, with Nick Bryan replacing Jye Menzie in the line-up. Menzie will be the sub.
Fremantle v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 5.25pm AWST
LATE CHANGE
Essendon: Jye Menzie replaced in selected side by Nick Bryan
SUBSTITUTES
Fremantle: Sam Sturt
Essendon: Jye Menzie
The Bombers are coming in fresh off the bye, while the 13th-placed Dockers (6-7) were stunned by Greater Western Sydney last week to the tune of 70 points.
It was their second loss in as many games, with the Dockers' pre-bye purple patch well and truly over.
The Bombers have regained star midfielder Darcy Parish for the first time since round eight, but lose big man Sam Draper to a hip injury. The Dockers are boosted by the return of ruckman Sean Darcy and speedster Michael Frederick.
Sydney v West Coast at the SCG, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGE
Sydney: Will Hayward (illness) replaced in selected side by Ryan Clarke
SUBSTITUTES
Sydney: Robbie Fox
West Coast: Campbell Chesser
