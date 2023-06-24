Follow it LIVE: Sydney v West Coast from 4.35pm AEST

SYDNEY hosts a struggling West Coast at the SCG to kick off a two-game Saturday for round 15.

After dropping its last two games, this is a must-win for Sydney if it is any chance of September action.

The Swans (5-7) have lost their last two straight and sit in 15th spot on the ladder, two games and significant percentage outside of the top eight.

It's been another season to forget for the last-placed West Coast, which has been decimated by injury throughout its one-win season.

The Eagles have made four changes for the trip east, with full-back Tom Barrass (hip) and Liam Duggan (suspension) back, while the Swans regain Isaac Heeney, Callum Mills and Logan McDonald for the clash.

Fremantle hosts the high-flying Bombers in what is set to be a massive clash at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

Sixth-placed Essendon (8-5) has won four games on the trot and can cement its place in the top eight with a win on road.

The Bombers are coming in fresh off the bye, while the 13th-placed Dockers (6-7) were stunned by Greater Western Sydney last week to the tune of 70 points.

It was their second loss in as many games, with the Dockers' pre-bye purple patch well and truly over.

The Bombers have regained star midfielder Darcy Parish for the first time since round eight, but lose big man Sam Draper to a hip injury. The Dockers are boosted by the return of ruckman Sean Darcy and speedster Michael Frederick.