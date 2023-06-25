Gold Coast and Hawthorn face off in the final game of round 15

GOLD Coast will be desperate to bounce back from its thumping defeat last week when it hosts Hawthorn at Heritage Bank Stadium.

The Suns fell to 6-7 this season after being well beaten by Carlton last week, while the Hawks are coming off their bye.

Sam Frost returns for the Hawks, replacing suspended captain James Sicily.

The Suns have swung the axe, dropping Alex Davies, Rory Atkins and Tom Berry, with Lachie Weller and Brandon Ellis among four back in the senior side.

There are no late changes to either side

Gold Coast v Hawthorn at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Rory Atkins

Hawthorn: Sam Butler

