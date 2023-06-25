GOLD Coast will be desperate to bounce back from its thumping defeat last week when it hosts Hawthorn at Heritage Bank Stadium.
The Suns fell to 6-7 this season after being well beaten by Carlton last week, while the Hawks are coming off their bye.
Sam Frost returns for the Hawks, replacing suspended captain James Sicily.
The Suns have swung the axe, dropping Alex Davies, Rory Atkins and Tom Berry, with Lachie Weller and Brandon Ellis among four back in the senior side.
There are no late changes to either side
Gold Coast v Hawthorn at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Rory Atkins
Hawthorn: Sam Butler
