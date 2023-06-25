Conor Nash is tackled during Hawthorn's game against Gold Coast in R15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast will be desperate to bounce back from its thumping defeat last week when it hosts Hawthorn at Heritage Bank Stadium.

The Suns fell to 6-7 this season after being well beaten by Carlton last week, while the Hawks are coming off their bye.

SUNS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

Sam Frost returns for the Hawks, replacing suspended captain James Sicily.

The Suns have swung the axe, dropping Alex Davies, Rory Atkins and Tom Berry, with Lachie Weller and Brandon Ellis among four back in the senior side.

There are no late changes to either side

03:11

Match Previews R15: Gold Coast v Hawthorn

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Suns and Hawks at Heritage Bank Stadium

Gold Coast v Hawthorn at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Rory Atkins
Hawthorn: Sam Butler

Collingwood v Adelaide at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Collingwood: Beau McCreery
Adelaide: Ned McHenry