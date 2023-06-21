Tim Membrey will be sidelined for up to eight weeks as he tries to recover from a knee injury

Tim Membrey is seen at a St Kilda training session on March 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ST KILDA'S Tim Membrey has been ruled out until at least the final stages of the home and away season, with the forward to have a long training block of up to two months to recover from a knee problem.

Membrey has played just four games this season and has not been cited at senior level since round nine, when he was substituted out of a match against Adelaide due to concussion.

He returned via the VFL a week ago but has now been sidelined by an ongoing knee issue, with Saints coach Ross Lyon on Wednesday saying the 29-year-old will undergo a 6-8 week training block to get confidence back in his body.

Tim Membrey at St Kilda training in January, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Membrey had minor knee surgery before the start of the season and didn't play his first game of the year until round six.

An eight-week absence would mean Membrey won't be available again until the penultimate round of the home and away season against Geelong, with the Saints to then play Brisbane at the Gabba in round 24.

