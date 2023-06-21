Tim Membrey will be sidelined for up to eight weeks as he tries to recover from a knee injury

Tim Membrey is seen at a St Kilda training session on March 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

TIM MEMBREY may not play again until just before the finals, with St Kilda shelving the forward as he battles a troublesome knee injury.

Ahead of Friday night's clash with Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, Saints coach Ross Lyon said Membrey had been put into a training block for the next eight weeks.

The 29-year-old has only managed four games this season due to knee soreness, while he also suffered a heavy head knock in his most recent AFL runout against Adelaide last month.

Tim Membrey at St Kilda training in January, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Membrey had minor knee surgery before the start of the season and didn't play his first game of the year until round six.

"He's got a bit of a long-term knee management, but nothing significant," Lyon said on Wednesday.

"He just hasn't been comfortable and confident.

"We probably pushed his return a little bit so we've decided to give him a training block for eight weeks.

"Get the strength and get the run and get his confidence back up, as a leader of the club; get him feeling good. We've committed to that."

Lyon said Membrey could return earlier if he hit his rehabilitation targets.

Learn More 14:53

The fifth-placed Saints are coming off a 20-point loss to Richmond while Brisbane, who sit fourth on the ladder, snapped a two-game losing streak last round against Sydney.

Lyon said he felt "optimistic" after his side's performance against the resurgent Tigers.

"We gave ourselves a chance to win ... sometimes talent just gets you, like (Jayden) Short's kicking them from 60m and there was a couple of turnovers," he said.

"Disappointed we didn't get what we wanted, which was four points, but we certainly learned and we grew."

The Saints haven't had consecutive wins - or losses - since their unbeaten run was broken in round five, but Lyon said he wasn't getting caught up by the pattern.

"I don't get stuck on wins and losses ... if your previous result counted for the next we wouldn't be losing after a win," he said.

"We maybe stuffed up 20 minutes last week and it was very costly so we're looking to play the full 100 minutes."