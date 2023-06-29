The stats show that Adam Kingsley's men have improved significantly in a number of areas over the past month

Lachie Whitfield celebrates with teammates after the R14 match between GWS and Fremantle at Giants Stadium on June 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MANY pundits put a line through Greater Western Sydney's finals chances before the season had even started. Adam Kingsley, however, is obviously thinking otherwise.

Despite a slow 3-7 start to the season, Kingsley's Giants managed to steady their record, winning three of their past four matches ahead of the bye, headed by a 70-point thrashing of Fremantle in round 14.

They currently sit 14th on the ladder but are just one win outside the eight, a far cry from pre-season predictions that they would finish in the bottom four. So, what have the Giants done to lock themselves in for an unexpected potential finals push?

The run of form began with the Giants' emphatic win against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium in round 11, and their only loss in this time came at the hands of a heartbreaking final-minute goal from Richmond's Marlion Pickett.

Champion Data statistics have not shown any spike in efficiency in attack or defence, with their ball use, scores per inside 50 (both for and against) and accuracy not improving drastically.

The main advancement has been the Giants' ability to ferociously win the ball and create opportunities going forward, restricting their opponents' chances simultaneously as well.

In the four weeks from round 11-14, GWS went from 11th in the League to third in points for (80.3 to 98.5 points), and from 16th to fifth in points against (93.9 to 73.8).

They also ranked the best team in the League in inside 50 differential during this run (with a whopping +16.5), and second-best in time in forward-half differential (+11 minutes 21 seconds), indicating the rise in opportunities the forwards have been given, as well as their ability to dry up opposition attacks.

Nick Haynes and Callum Brown celebrate a goal during the R14 match between GWS and Fremantle at Giants Stadium on June 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Around the contest, GWS also upped the ante, going from 13th to second in clearance differential (-2.4 to +13.5), 17th to fourth in contested possession differential and ninth to third in pressure applied (180 to 190 pressure rating).

A number of Giants have driven the boost.

Toby Greene continues to produce career-best form, averaging 3.5 goals a game in the past four matches, which has seen him sneaking into sixth place in the AFLCA Champion Player Award after round 14.

The Giants also may have finally found a genuine Shane Mumford replacement in Kieren Briggs, who replaced Matt Flynn as the primary ruckman in round 10 and has been ranked in the top five in AFL Rating Points since.

GWS faces another significant challenge in its hopes to pinch a finals spot after the bye, as it travels to Alice Springs to take on Melbourne in round 16.