The Match Review Officer's findings are in from Saturday's games in round 15

Tim Kelly during West Coast's match against Sydney in R15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast's Tim Kelly has been charged with umpire contact during Saturday's thrashing at the hands of Sydney.

Kelly has been charged with careless contact with an umpire during the first quarter at the SCG and has been hit with a $1,500 sanction, which can be reduced down to $1,000 with an early plea.

There were no other charges laid from Saturday's two games.