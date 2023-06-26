IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Hardwick's missing coaching after just four games away - why so soon?
- Could Dimma have had a break, rather than resign?
- Dees 'finally get it right' with Oliver's mysterious hamstring injury
- Milestone Saint's rise to competition's elite continues
- Curse of the bye: Even Damo tipped seven of eight post-bye losers!
