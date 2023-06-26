Luke Shuey says a change of attitude towards executing the coaches' directions on game day was required

Luke Shuey addresses the media during a West Coast media opportunity at Mineral Resources Park on June 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast captain Luke Shuey insists that coach Adam Simpson's message is still getting through after a "brutal" review on Monday of their record-breaking loss to Sydney, putting the heat on the players to drive a response this week.

Shuey, who addressed his teammates behind closed doors immediately after Saturday's 171-point loss at the SCG, said there was nothing Simpson and his assistants could have done to limit the club's worst ever defeat.

In a pointed assessment of the players' approach over a club record 12-game losing streak, he indicated a change of attitude towards executing the coaches' directions on game day was required.

"I think a circuit breaker from a playing point of view and our attitude to executing what we're told to execute on game day would help," Shuey said on Monday.

"That's as far as I'm looking. We have our coaches in place for a reason. They've all been around for a long time and they're good coaches. They've given us the right information. We just had to find a way to execute.

"We just reviewed then pretty honestly and saw a lot of things we didn't like. You just hope that it hurt as badly as it looked.

"It was probably a bit more brutal than weeks gone by, as it should be … it's what we needed."

Luke Shuey and Adam Simpson speak during after West Coast's loss to Sydney in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Club chair Paul Fitzpatrick backed Simpson on Sunday night and highlighted the performances of several senior players as a reason for the club being on the end of the fourth biggest loss in VFL/AFL history.

Asked if the players were still playing for Simpson, Shuey said: "I think you’re always playing for your club, and Simmo coaches for the club, and we’re all in it together … we've got his back".

The captain said the players were aware of the damage a loss like Saturday's can do to the pride of the club as well as the fans, many of whom expect more accountability from club bosses.

"It's frustrating, but I'm not feeling sorry for myself because I'm part of the problem," Shuey, who was one of the Eagles' better performers against the Swans, said.

"I've been so proud of the footy club as a whole over my whole journey. And like all the other boys, I love the footy club and I love the people here and I'm doing everything I can to give people something to be proud of.

"Our players and our coaches want to be performing better and getting wins on the board as much as our family and fans and all the rest of the people do.

"We get frustrated, but we're not sitting here feeling sorry for ourselves … we've got to grit our teeth and get on with it."

Shuey conceded the club's young players were not going to learn what was required at AFL level if the team continued to perform as it did against Sydney, and a "better environment for them to succeed in" was needed.

The captain, who is not contracted beyond the end of this season, said he was yet to enter discussions for a new deal but wanted to play on and contribute to the club having success again.

"I hope so. I'd love to try and help take the club back to the top end of the ladder. Whether I'm here to experience success again at this club, I'm not sure. But I want to play a hand in it," Shuey said.

"To be completely honest with you, I haven't even opened conversations about signing on for next year yet. I'm worried about getting through the next nine games and trying to teach and lead and play well. And when the season comes to an end, that's when I'll worry about it."