Our footy experts have made the call on round 16

Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

PORT Adelaide great Kane Cornes is tipping two big upsets this weekend in a bid to to breathe life into his season.

The 300-gamer is picking Essendon to get the better of his former side at the MCG on Saturday night, and also reckons Sydney can roll Geelong on Friday night.

And he's not the only one tipping a boilover, with AFL.com.au's chief football writer Damian Barrett selecting Gold Coast to stun ladder leader Collingwood.

Check out the other R16 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 26 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 86

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane - 28 points

Geelong

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 85

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - eight points

Geelong

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 4

Total: 84

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 12 points

Geelong

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 4

Total: 84

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 16 points

Geelong

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 4

Total: 83

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - 27 points

Geelong

Adelaide

Fremantle

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 81

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane - 14 points

Geelong

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 4

Total: 79

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - 18 points

Geelong

Adelaide

Fremantle

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 81

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 18 points

Geelong

Adelaide

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 80

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane - 12 points

Geelong

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 79

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - 12 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Essendon

Carlton

Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 76

TOTALS

Brisbane 11-0 Richmond

Sydney 2-9 Geelong

Adelaide 11-0 North Melbourne

Western Bulldogs 8-3 Fremantle

Gold Coast 1-10 Collingwood

Essendon 1-10 Port Adelaide

Hawthorn 1-10 Carlton

Melbourne 11-0 Greater Western Sydney

West Coast 0-11 St Kilda