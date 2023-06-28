Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

PORT Adelaide great Kane Cornes is tipping two big upsets this weekend in a bid to to breathe life into his season.

The 300-gamer is picking Essendon to get the better of his former side at the MCG on Saturday night, and also reckons Sydney can roll Geelong on Friday night.

And he's not the only one tipping a boilover, with AFL.com.au's chief football writer Damian Barrett selecting Gold Coast to stun ladder leader Collingwood.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 26 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda

Last week: 5
Total: 86

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane - 28 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda

Last week: 5
Total: 85

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - eight points
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda

Last week: 4
Total: 84

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 12 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda

Last week: 4
Total: 84

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 16 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda

Last week: 4
Total: 83

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - 27 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Fremantle
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Melbourne
St Kilda

Last week: 5
Total: 81

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane - 14 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda

Last week: 4
Total: 79

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - 18 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Fremantle
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda

Last week: 5
Total: 81

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 18 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda

Last week: 5
Total: 80

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane - 12 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda

Last week: 5
Total: 79

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - 12 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Essendon
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda

Last week: 6
Total: 76

TOTALS

Brisbane 11-0 Richmond
Sydney 2-9 Geelong
Adelaide 11-0 North Melbourne
Western Bulldogs 8-3 Fremantle
Gold Coast 1-10 Collingwood
Essendon 1-10 Port Adelaide
Hawthorn 1-10 Carlton
Melbourne 11-0 Greater Western Sydney
West Coast 0-11 St Kilda