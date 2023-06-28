PORT Adelaide great Kane Cornes is tipping two big upsets this weekend in a bid to to breathe life into his season.
The 300-gamer is picking Essendon to get the better of his former side at the MCG on Saturday night, and also reckons Sydney can roll Geelong on Friday night.
And he's not the only one tipping a boilover, with AFL.com.au's chief football writer Damian Barrett selecting Gold Coast to stun ladder leader Collingwood.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Brisbane - 26 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 86
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane - 28 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 85
MATTHEW LLOYD
Brisbane - eight points
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 4
Total: 84
CALLUM TWOMEY
Brisbane - 12 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 4
Total: 84
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane - 16 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 4
Total: 83
JOSH GABELICH
Brisbane - 27 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Fremantle
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 81
SARAH BLACK
Brisbane - 14 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 4
Total: 79
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Brisbane - 18 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Fremantle
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 81
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane - 18 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 80
SARAH OLLE
Brisbane - 12 points
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 79
KANE CORNES
Brisbane - 12 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Essendon
Carlton
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 76
TOTALS
Brisbane 11-0 Richmond
Sydney 2-9 Geelong
Adelaide 11-0 North Melbourne
Western Bulldogs 8-3 Fremantle
Gold Coast 1-10 Collingwood
Essendon 1-10 Port Adelaide
Hawthorn 1-10 Carlton
Melbourne 11-0 Greater Western Sydney
West Coast 0-11 St Kilda