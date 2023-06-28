The Tigers could be without gun forward Tom Lynch for the rest of the season

Tom Lynch watches from the sidelines during the round four clash between Richmond and the Western Bulldogs at the MCG on April 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND star Tom Lynch could miss the rest of the season, although the Tigers remain "hopeful" the forward will be back in 2023.

Lynch, who kicked nine goals in the opening month of the season, has been sidelined since round four after breaking his foot.

The timeline around the forward's return has been uncertain and the Tigers said on Wednesday they were still hoping to get the 30-year-old back this year.

"The bone healing process takes time, and we want to be absolutely certain that it is right before we step up Tom's training load," Richmond high performance manager Luke Meehan said.

"While we remain hopeful that we can get him back at some stage later in the season, it is still difficult to put an exact timeframe on right now.

"Tom will have another scan on the fracture in a couple of weeks, giving us a much clearer picture."

The resurgent Tigers are 12th on the ladder heading into round 16 and face Brisbane on Thursday night.

Richmond has won three straight games after losing interim coach Andrew McQualter's first game in charge.

Andrew McQualter during Richmond's match against St Kilda in R14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"He (Lynch) is clearly a significant player and someone with a lot of football ahead of him, so his long-term health is our priority," Meehan said.

"Any long-term injury is frustrating, but Tom is a pro and attacking his rehab really hard, providing leadership around the group and direction for younger forwards."