Alastair Clarkson (left) chats with Brett Ratten during North Melbourne's practice match against the Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- What does Alastair Clarkson's return to coaching look like?

- The mouthwatering match-up that "looms as a final" for one team

- Who are the recruits of the year so far?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.