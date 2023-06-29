Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between Brisbane and Richmond

BRISBANE is looking to consolidate a top-four spot when it takes on a surging Richmond at the Gabba.

The Lions sit in third place on the ladder with a 10-4 record for the season, while the Tigers are in 12th but are on a three-match winning streak under interim coach Andrew McQualter.

This will be the first meeting between the sides since the epic elimination final last year which saw the Lions clinch a two-point victory after the lead changed hands 17 times.

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan has left former captain Dayne Zorko out again despite being fit to play after recovering from a calf injury, while the Tigers are missing Dion Prestia, also from a calf problem.

Callum Ah Chee comes into the team for the Lions in place of youngster Kai Lohmann.

Richmond has recalled Marlion Pickett after his club-imposed suspension alongside ex-GWS recruit Jacob Hopper, with Maurice Rioli jnr making way.