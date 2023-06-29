All the latest news as it happened ahead of round 16

Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against Adelaide in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THURSDAY night footy returns tonight with a blockbuster clash between Brisbane and Richmond at the Gabba, with the home side looking to consolidate a spot in the top four against a Tigers team surging on the back of three straight wins.

Sydney and Geelong clash on Friday night in a rematch of last year's Grand Final, while Saturday's action kicks off with Adelaide hosting North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs taking on Fremantle, before Collingwood travels north to take on Gold Coast followed by a huge match-up between Essendon and Port Adelaide at the MCG.

SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LIVE BLOG

Sunday's slate of matches includes old rivals Carlton and Hawthorn facing off at the 'G, with Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney meeting in Alice Springs. All eyes will be on West Coast in the final match of the round as it looks to regain some pride against St Kilda.

Stay tuned to the live blog for all the latest news and catch The Traders live from 6.15pm AEST as they bring you the teams and latest from the Fantasy world.