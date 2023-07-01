IN FRONT of a huge crowd at Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast will be put to the test against Collingwood.
The Suns are 7-7 and a win over the high-flying Magpies (12-2) would show they are true finals contenders.
Rory Atkins will start as the Suns' sub, while Harvey Harrison will be the Pies' starting sub.
Gold Coast takes an unchanged line-up into the match, while Collingwood has recalled tall defender Billy Frampton and dropped mercurial forward Ash Johnson.
Gold Coast v Collingwood at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Rory Atkins
Collingwood: Harvey Harrison
The final game on Saturday sees Essendon host Port Adelaide at the MCG.
The Bombers (8-6) are aiming to bounce back from a loss to the Dockers last week, while the Power (12-2) are coming off their bye on the back of 11 consecutive wins.
Essendon has left Nick Bryan out of its starting 22 and has brought in last week's sub Jye Menzie.
Port Adelaide will be without goalsneak Junior Rioli (personal reasons), who was a late withdrawal from the clash. Josh Sinn comes into the squad, while mid-season draftee Quinton Narkle has been left out after a lively debut against Geelong in round 14.
Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West
Fremantle: Neil Erasmus
Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Lachlan Sholl
North Melbourne: Hugh Greenwood
