Follow all the action from Saturday's round 16 games

Bobby Hill warms up ahead of Collingwood's match against Gold Coast during round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN FRONT of a huge crowd at Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast will be put to the test against Collingwood.

The Suns are 7-7 and a win over the high-flying Magpies (12-2) would show they are true finals contenders.

SUNS v MAGPIES Follow it LIVE

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App



Rory Atkins will start as the Suns' sub, while Harvey Harrison will be the Pies' starting sub.

Gold Coast takes an unchanged line-up into the match, while Collingwood has recalled tall defender Billy Frampton and dropped mercurial forward Ash Johnson.

Learn More 03:20

Gold Coast v Collingwood at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Rory Atkins

Collingwood: Harvey Harrison

The final game on Saturday sees Essendon host Port Adelaide at the MCG.

BOMBERS v POWER Follow it LIVE

The Bombers (8-6) are aiming to bounce back from a loss to the Dockers last week, while the Power (12-2) are coming off their bye on the back of 11 consecutive wins.

Essendon has left Nick Bryan out of its starting 22 and has brought in last week's sub Jye Menzie.

Port Adelaide will be without goalsneak Junior Rioli (personal reasons), who was a late withdrawal from the clash. Josh Sinn comes into the squad, while mid-season draftee Quinton Narkle has been left out after a lively debut against Geelong in round 14.

Learn More 03:15

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West

Fremantle: Neil Erasmus

BULLDOGS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Lachlan Sholl

North Melbourne: Hugh Greenwood

CROWS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE