PORT Adelaide has been forced into a dramatic last-minute change with ruckman Scott Lycett failing a fitness test prior to Saturday night's clash with Essendon at the MCG.
Lycett's late withdrawal due to a knee injury means 20-year-old Sandringham Dragons product Dante Visentini comes in for his AFL debut.
The last-minute decision on Lycett, after the Port warm-up, meant Visentini wasn't ready to start the game and needed to be strapped before entering the fray halfway through the first quarter.
Visentini, who is 202cm tall, was taken with pick 56 in the 2021 AFL Draft and has averaged 9.2 disposals and 22.2 hitouts in 10 SANFL games this year.
Quinton Narkle had already come into Port's final 22 as a late inclusion for Josh Sinn, who had originally replaced Junior Rioli on Friday for personal reasons.
Jase Burgoyne is the Power's substitute, while Dylan Shiel is the Bombers' 23rd man.
The Bombers (8-6) are aiming to bounce back from a loss to the Dockers last week, while the Power (12-2) are coming off their bye on the back of 11 consecutive wins.
Essendon v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Essendon: Nil
Port Adelaide: Scott Lycett (knee) replaced in selected side by Dante Visentini; Josh Sinn replaced in selected side by Quinton Narkle
SUBSTITUTES
Essendon: Dylan Shiel
Port Adelaide: Jase Burgoyne
Gold Coast v Collingwood at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Rory Atkins
Collingwood: Harvey Harrison
Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West
Fremantle: Neil Erasmus
Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Lachlan Sholl
North Melbourne: Hugh Greenwood
