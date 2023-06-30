The teams are in for round 16's Sunday matches

Ben Brown, Aaron Cadman and Chad Wingard. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has recalled veteran spearhead Ben Brown at the expense of young key forward Jacob van Rooyen, GWS has left out No.1 pick Aaron Cadman and Chad Wingard will play his first game for Hawthorn since round nine.

Port Adelaide will also be without goalsneak Junior Rioli (personal reasons), who was a late withdrawal from Saturday night's clash with Essendon. Josh Sinn comes into the squad.

Brown played the first three games of the season before suffering back issues and hasn't been sighted at senior level since. He returns for van Rooyen, while James Harmes and Jake Bowey also come back into the side.

The Giants bring back former Demon Jesse Hogan to face his original side in Alice Springs, having chosen to leave out Cadman, and Isaac Cumming also returns to replace the suspended Lachie Whitfield.

Wingard is joined by Fergus Greene and young midfielder Josh Ward in the Hawks side to face Carlton in Sunday's early game at the MCG. Lachie Bramble, Cameron Mackenzie and Jacob Koschitzke have all been left out of the best 22, while Tyler Brockman is out with illness.

The Blues have recalled Jack Silvagni and Ed Curnow as per Thursday night's teams release, replacing Matt Cottrell (suspension) and Marc Pittonet (knee) in the best 22.

And in the twilight game, St Kilda has brought back Seb Ross to replace Ben Paton, while West Coast has added experienced pair Shannon Hurn and Jamie Cripps in place of injured pair Sam Petrevski-Seton and Elliot Yeo.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Hawthorn v Carlton at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: C.Wingard, F.Greene, J.Ward

Out: L.Bramble (omitted), C.Mackenzie (omitted), J.Koschitzke (omitted), T.Brockman (illness)

R15 sub: Sam Butler

CARLTON

In: J.Silvagni, E.Curnow

Out: M.Cottrell (suspension), M.Pittonet (knee), P.Dow (omitted)

R14 sub: Paddy Dow

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at TIO Traeger Park, 2.50pm ACST

MELBOURNE

In: J.Harmes, J.Bowey, B.Brown

Out: J.Jordon (omitted), J.van Rooyen (omitted), M.Hibberd (kidney), C.Spargo (sub)

R15 sub: Charlie Spargo

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Hogan, I.Cumming

Out: L.Whitfield (suspension), A.Cadman (omitted), R.Angwin (sub)

R14 sub: Ryan Angwin

West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: S.Hurn, J.Cripps

Out: S.Petrevski-Seton (quad), E.Yeo (hip), R.Maric (omitted)

R15 sub: Campbell Chesser

ST KILDA

In: S.Ross

Out: B.Paton (omitted), C.Sharman (sub)

R15 sub: Cooper Sharman