The most amazing of finishes seemed appropriate for a game with so much on the line

Players celebrate a Dan Houston goal during the round 16 clash between Essendon and Port Adelaide at the MCG on July 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has pulled off a thrilling 11.12 (78) to 10.14 (74) win against Essendon at the MCG on Saturday night, making it 12 straight victories after a slow start to the season.

The after the siren result maintains the Power's two-win buffer in the top two, something that may prove crucial come September with the advantage of guaranteed home finals.

Port kicked the first two goals of the match, but they weren't given an inch from that point on.

The visitors held a one-goal break at half-time but it was the Bombers that came out on fire, and the heavy rain that fell from early in the third quarter did nothing to dowse the flames.

When things dried up in the last it was the Power that gained the early ascendency, re-taking the lead with goals from Jeremy Finlayson and Ryan Burton.

Missed opportunities to both sides followed before Connor Rozee finally kicked straight to stretch the lead to 10 points, and when Darcy Byrne-Jones slotted the next, Port held the biggest lead of the night.

For a couple of minutes.

Jye Caldwell and Kyle Langford brought the difference inside a goal with six minutes to play as the rain started falling again, before Caldwell's second handed them a one-point lead with a minute and a half left on the clock.

Eventually it came down to Dan Houston, kicking from outside 50 after the siren and clearing the goal line by inches to provide the most amazing of wins.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 If Butters doesn't get you, Rozee will Port young guns Zak Butters and Connor Rozee make their usual impact felt with the latter snaring this clever goal off the deck

00:37 Laverde launches bomb to get Dons on scoreboard Jayden Laverde unleashes a monster set shot to notch the Bombers' first goal of the game

00:46 Farrell fires typical missile as 'G watches in awe Kane Farrell shows off his lethal boot in this mesmerising long goal

00:37 Brave Butters activates jets and earns just reward Zak Butters makes a daring run forward and draws the free kick before nailing a crucial shot

00:37 Merrett's mega tackle on Aliir raises volume A huge captain's tackle from Zach Merrett gets the Essendon faithful up and about

00:36 Rozee rises to occasion with third goal all class Connor Rozee steps up once again when the Power need him with this stellar snap inching his side one step closer to a gutsy victory

00:46 Leaping Langford gets serious hangtime as Dons come again Essendon continues to mount a stunning late comeback as Kyle Langford completes this huge mark and goal

01:30 Houston's extraordinary heave wins it after siren Dan Houston takes on the responsibility and delivers the match-wining goal at the death in remarkable fashion

ESSENDON 2.2 4.8 7.12 10.14 (74)

PORT ADELAIDE 2.7 5.8 6.9 11.12 (78)

GOALS

Essendon: Langford 3, Guelfi 2, Caldwell 2, Martin, Stringer, Laverde,

Port Adelaide: Rozee 3, Narkle, Finlayson, Farrell, Dixon, Butters, Burton, Byrne-Jones, Houston