PORT Adelaide has pulled off a thrilling 11.12 (78) to 10.14 (74) win against Essendon at the MCG on Saturday night, making it 12 straight victories after a slow start to the season.
The after the siren result maintains the Power's two-win buffer in the top two, something that may prove crucial come September with the advantage of guaranteed home finals.
BOMBERS v POWER Full match coverage and stats
Port kicked the first two goals of the match, but they weren't given an inch from that point on.
The visitors held a one-goal break at half-time but it was the Bombers that came out on fire, and the heavy rain that fell from early in the third quarter did nothing to dowse the flames.
When things dried up in the last it was the Power that gained the early ascendency, re-taking the lead with goals from Jeremy Finlayson and Ryan Burton.
Missed opportunities to both sides followed before Connor Rozee finally kicked straight to stretch the lead to 10 points, and when Darcy Byrne-Jones slotted the next, Port held the biggest lead of the night.
For a couple of minutes.
Jye Caldwell and Kyle Langford brought the difference inside a goal with six minutes to play as the rain started falling again, before Caldwell's second handed them a one-point lead with a minute and a half left on the clock.
Eventually it came down to Dan Houston, kicking from outside 50 after the siren and clearing the goal line by inches to provide the most amazing of wins.
More to come
ESSENDON 2.2 4.8 7.12 10.14 (74)
PORT ADELAIDE 2.7 5.8 6.9 11.12 (78)
GOALS
Essendon: Langford 3, Guelfi 2, Caldwell 2, Martin, Stringer, Laverde,
Port Adelaide: Rozee 3, Narkle, Finlayson, Farrell, Dixon, Butters, Burton, Byrne-Jones, Houston