Scott Lycett in action during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide ruckman Scott Lycett is awaiting scan results on a knee injury which forced Dante Visentini into the most sudden of AFL debuts.

Lycett pulled out of Port's four-point win against Essendon at the last minute when troubled by a possible meniscus injury during the warm-up.

Melbourne-born Visentini ended up getting called down from the coaches' box and given his debut jumper by a property steward, eventually coming on midway through the opening quarter.

"On one hand it might have been good for him because he didn't have any of those nerves and didn't have to think about it too much," Port assistant coach Chad Cornes said on Monday.

"But on the other hand, you miss the pre-game ceremony when you have got your parents and your family there and you get your guernsey presented, you don't get to enjoy that build-up of a normal debut game.

"But things happen, you have got to adapt on the fly."

Dante Visentini in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Visentini's mother and father were also caught out.

"His parents got there by quarter-time, they were out for dinner somewhere and then their car ran out of petrol on the way," Cornes said.

"So it's a bit of chaos but, all in all, a day I'm sure he will remember forever."

Port substituted Visentini, a 20-year-old recruited with pick No.56 at the 2021 national draft, at three-quarter time.

"We subbed him out, it was a bit rude looking back on it, wasn't it?" Cornes said.

"But he's a guy with a great attitude, great mindset and he took that really well."