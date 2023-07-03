The Match Review findings for Sunday's round 16 games are in

Jacob Weitering celebrates with fans after Carlton's win over Hawthorn in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON defender Jacob Weitering has escaped suspension for striking Hawthorn ruckman Lloyd Meek during the Blues' win on Sunday.

Weitering was reported for striking Meek off the ball during the Blues' 60-point victory at the MCG.

The report was assessed, but the Match Review Officer found "any high contact made was negligible" with no further action taken.

Weitering's availability is a boost for the Blues, who face Fremantle in a huge clash at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Learn More 19:41

Carlton (6-1-8) sits just a win and a half behind the eighth-placed Essendon ahead of round 17.

There were six players fined for engaging in a melee/wrestling during St Kilda's win over West Coast.

Incident explained:

The match day report laid against Carlton's Jacob Weitering for contact to Hawthorn's Lloyd Meek from the third quarter of Sunday's match was assessed. After examining all available evidence, it was the view of the Match Review Officer that whilst Weitering makes contact with his left hand to Meek, any high contact made was negligible. No further action was taken.