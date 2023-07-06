Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between Richmond and Sydney

THE SEASON is on the line for both Richmond and Sydney when they face off at the MCG in a huge Thursday night blockbuster to kick off round 17.

The sides are on equal points in the logjam of teams vying for a finals spot, with both sides sitting on 26 points apiece, a game-and-a-half outside the eight.

After three consecutive wins, the 15th-placed Tigers were stunned by Brisbane in an 81-point drubbing last round and will be looking for a response to ensure their finals hopes stay alive.

The 13th-placed Swans on the other hand played out a thrilling come-from-behind draw with Geelong.

It is the second time the two sides have met this season, with Sydney claiming victory by 44 points in round five.

The match could be the final time superstar Lance Franklin is seen on the hallowed turf of the MCG, with the veteran returning from a knee injury after three weeks on the sidelines.

The Swans have also recalled Tom McCartin who comes back in for his first senior game since round seven, while tall Joel Amartey has been managed and defender Aaron Francis is omitted.

Tigers interim coach Andrew McQualter has swung the axe after their heavy loss to Brisbane, with Dustin Martin, Dion Prestia, Maurice Rioli and debutants Sam Banks and Jacob Bauer coming into the side.

Jack Ross, Samson Ryan, Noah Cumberland and Judson Clarke have all been dropped from the Tigers' side, while Jayden Short (hamstring) is out with injury.