The teams are in for Thursday's clash between Richmond and Sydney

Dustin Martin, Lance Franklin and Samson Ryan. Picture: AFL Photos

DUSTIN Martin is among five changes at Richmond ahead of Thursday night's clash with Sydney, as interim coach Andrew McQualter swings the axe after a heavy loss to Brisbane in round 16.

The Swans have recalled Lance Franklin for what could be his final game at the MCG, while Tom McCartin comes back in for his first senior game since round seven.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

Martin missed the Tigers' 81-point loss to Brisbane at the Gabba with illness, but he comes straight back into the team alongside Dion Prestia, Maurice Rioli and debutants Sam Banks and Jacob Bauer.

Jack Ross, Samson Ryan, Noah Cumberland and Judson Clarke have all been dropped, while Jayden Short is out with a hamstring injury for at least a month.

Learn More 05:13

Swans tall Joel Amartey has been managed for Thursday night's game while defender Aaron Francis makes way for McCartin's return.

Ryan Clarke, who was an unused substitute in the draw with Geelong, goes out of the squad altogether.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

Richmond v Sydney at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: D.Prestia, J.Bauer, D.Martin, S.Banks, M.Rioli

Out: N.Cumberland (omitted), S.Ryan (omitted), J.Clarke (omitted), J.Ross (omitted), J.Short (hamstring), H.Ralphsmith (sub)

R16 sub: Hugo Ralphsmith

SYDNEY

In: L.Franklin, T.McCartin

Out: J.Amartey (managed), A.Francis (omitted), R.Clarke (sub)

R16 sub: Ryan Clarke