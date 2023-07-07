Kall Burns tells Cal and Riley on Gettable this week who his favourite ever selection is

Hewago Oea during Gold Coast's training session at Heritage Bank Stadium on April 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

THERE is a reason Hewago Oea is a special story.

One of the few AFL players born in Papua New Guinea, the Gold Coast gun known as 'Ace' has now made 10 appearances for the Suns and has improved significantly over the last few months.

Revisiting his favourite ever selection on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week, Gold Coast recruiting boss Kall Burns said it was hard to go past Oea given his remarkable story of persistence.

"One comes to mind pretty clearly at the moment and I guess it's topical because his family is out here from Papua New Guinea, but Hewago Oea or 'Ace' was a pretty special story," Burns told Gettable.

"For a player to come across from Papua New Guinea and come to Gold Coast and acquit himself so well and for someone to be so brave to come out here and change his whole life and become a professional athlete is outstanding.

"It's just one that gives me a lot of pleasure, watching 'Ace' play every week."

Oea's family journeyed to Australia to watch him play recently – having missed his first game last year, where he slotted a goal with his first ever kick – putting a neat bow on 'Ace's' terrific story.

"It was brilliant," Burns said.

"I flew over there when we initially signed him as an international scholar. I met his father and his family there and it was just brilliant. We're so happy for him."