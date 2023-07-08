ST KILDA and Melbourne will battle it out under the lights at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night from 7.25pm AEST.
Both sides still have their sights set on a top-four spot, with the Demons currently in fourth spot ahead of the fifth-placed Saints by percentage only.
>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App
Melbourne is coming off two disappointing losses in a row - to Geelong and the Giants - but all eyes will be on their forward line as they attempt to resurrect their goalkicking accuracy.
The Saints got the win over West Coast last week, but it was far from convincing, getting over the line by just eight points over the bottom-placed side.
The Demons have dropped James Harmes and Kade Chandler to go along with the injured Bayley Fritsch, with Joel Smith named as the sub. James Jordon, Charlie Spargo and debutant Taj Woewodin have come in.
Jack Billings and Zak Jones are in for their first games of the season but the Saints are missing injured trio Jack Higgins, Brad Hill and Josh Battle.
St Kilda v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
St Kilda: Ryan Byrnes
Melbourne: Joel Smith
SAINTS v DEMONS Follow it LIVE
Will it be lucky 13 for Port Adelaide as it attempts to win its 13th game on the trot when it faces Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval from 7.10pm ACST?
The Power had a lucky escape last week with Dan Houston's memorable goal after the siren to down Essendon, but it kept their winning streak alive.
Port sits in second spot on the ladder - but on equal points with top-of-the-table Collingwood.
Gold Coast comes into the game on the back of a 78-point hiding from the Magpies, which put them two games out of the top eight in 12th place.
Co-captain Touk Miller returns in a big boost for the Suns, while Junior Rioli is among three inclusions for the Power.
Port Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Port Adelaide: Quinton Narkle
Gold Coast: Jy Farrar
POWER v SUNS Follow it LIVE
Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Greater Western Sydney: Nick Haynes
Hawthorn: Harry Morrison
GIANTS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE
Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Kai Lohmann
West Coast: Tom Cole
LIONS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats