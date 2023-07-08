Joel Smith celebrates a goal during the R13 match between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG on June 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA and Melbourne will battle it out under the lights at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night from 7.25pm AEST.

Both sides still have their sights set on a top-four spot, with the Demons currently in fourth spot ahead of the fifth-placed Saints by percentage only.

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App



Melbourne is coming off two disappointing losses in a row - to Geelong and the Giants - but all eyes will be on their forward line as they attempt to resurrect their goalkicking accuracy.

The Saints got the win over West Coast last week, but it was far from convincing, getting over the line by just eight points over the bottom-placed side.

Learn More 02:51

The Demons have dropped James Harmes and Kade Chandler to go along with the injured Bayley Fritsch, with Joel Smith named as the sub. James Jordon, Charlie Spargo and debutant Taj Woewodin have come in.

Jack Billings and Zak Jones are in for their first games of the season but the Saints are missing injured trio Jack Higgins, Brad Hill and Josh Battle.

St Kilda v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Ryan Byrnes

Melbourne: Joel Smith

SAINTS v DEMONS Follow it LIVE

Will it be lucky 13 for Port Adelaide as it attempts to win its 13th game on the trot when it faces Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval from 7.10pm ACST?

The Power had a lucky escape last week with Dan Houston's memorable goal after the siren to down Essendon, but it kept their winning streak alive.

Port sits in second spot on the ladder - but on equal points with top-of-the-table Collingwood.

Learn More 03:24

Gold Coast comes into the game on the back of a 78-point hiding from the Magpies, which put them two games out of the top eight in 12th place.

Co-captain Touk Miller returns in a big boost for the Suns, while Junior Rioli is among three inclusions for the Power.

Port Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Quinton Narkle

Gold Coast: Jy Farrar

POWER v SUNS Follow it LIVE

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Nick Haynes

Hawthorn: Harry Morrison

GIANTS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Kai Lohmann

West Coast: Tom Cole

LIONS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats