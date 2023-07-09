FINALS are on the line when Fremantle hosts Carlton at Optus Stadium in the final game of the round on Sunday afternoon.
It's a must-win for both sides who are among a handful of teams fighting to secure a spot in the eight.
DOCKERS v BLUES Follow it LIVE
>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App
The 14th-placed Blues come into the match on the back of two consecutive big wins - against Gold Coast and Hawthorn - but sit a game-and-a-half outside the eight.
Fremantle had a disappointing loss to the Western Bulldogs last round which keeps them a game out of the eight in 11th spot.
The Dockers are without Nat Fyfe, with Karl Worner to make his AFL debut as the sub, while the Blues welcome back Matt Cottrell.
George Hewett will be Carlon's starting sub.
Fremantle v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Fremantle: Karl Worner
Carlton: George Hewett
Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
BOMBERS v CROWS Follow it LIVE
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Essendon: Dylan Shiel
Adelaide: Harry Schoenberg
Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
CATS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE
LATE CHANGE
North Melbourne: George Wardlaw replaced in selected side by Charlie Lazzaro
SUBSTITUTES
Geelong: Oliver Dempsey
North Melbourne: Jack Ziebell