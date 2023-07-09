Alex Cincotta shoots for goal during his warm up before the match between Fremantle and Carlton at Optus Stadium in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FINALS are on the line when Fremantle hosts Carlton at Optus Stadium in the final game of the round on Sunday afternoon.

It's a must-win for both sides who are among a handful of teams fighting to secure a spot in the eight.

The 14th-placed Blues come into the match on the back of two consecutive big wins - against Gold Coast and Hawthorn - but sit a game-and-a-half outside the eight.

Fremantle had a disappointing loss to the Western Bulldogs last round which keeps them a game out of the eight in 11th spot.

The Dockers are without Nat Fyfe, with Karl Worner to make his AFL debut as the sub, while the Blues welcome back Matt Cottrell.

George Hewett will be Carlon's starting sub.

Fremantle v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST



NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Karl Worner

Carlton: George Hewett

Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Dylan Shiel

Adelaide: Harry Schoenberg

Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

North Melbourne: George Wardlaw replaced in selected side by Charlie Lazzaro

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Oliver Dempsey

North Melbourne: Jack Ziebell