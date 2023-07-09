George Wardlaw in action during North Melbourne's clash against Essendon in round 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne has made a late change ahead of its clash with Geelong, with young gun George Wardlaw ruled out.

Wardlaw has been replaced in the selected side by Charlie Lazzaro, with veteran Jack Ziebell to start as the Roos' sub.

The Cats go into Zach Tuohy's record-breaking game unchanged as Oliver Dempsey takes his place as the sub.

Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

North Melbourne: George Wardlaw replaced in selected side by Charlie Lazzaro

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Oliver Dempsey

North Melbourne: Jack Ziebell

After a statement win over Melbourne the week before, the Cats played out a draw with Sydney last round which left them in ninth spot on the ladder, two points out of the top eight.

North Melbourne won its first two games of the season but has now lost 12 matches in a row, with the Roos' latest loss to Adelaide by 66 points.

The Roos are in 17th spot on the ladder, one game ahead of bottom-placed West Coast and two games behind 16th-placed Hawthorn.

Cats veteran Tuohy is set to play his 265th game, passing Jim Stynes for the most games played by an Irish-born player.

Oisin Mullin and Mark O'Connor have been recalled by the Cats with Isaac Smith rested, while Cooper Harvey – the son of AFL great Brent – will make his AFL debut for the Kangaroos, who have dropped Todd Goldstein and named Ziebell as their sub.

Essendon and Adelaide face-off at Marvel Stadium in a mouthwatering top-eight clash on Sunday afternoon.

The two sides are on equal points on the ladder, with the seventh-placed Crows just ahead of the Bombers in eighth spot by percentage.

Adelaide recorded an emphatic 66-point win over North Melbourne last round, while Essendon went down in heartbreaking circumstances to Port after a Dan Houston goal after the siren.

While the Crows are without Jordon Butts (concussion), the Bombers have named an unchanged side.

Finals are on the line when Fremantle hosts Carlton at Optus Stadium in the final game of the round on Sunday afternoon.

It's a must-win for both sides who are among a handful of teams fighting to secure a spot in the eight.

The 14th-placed Blues come into the match on the back of two consecutive big wins - against Gold Coast and Hawthorn - but sit a game-and-a-half outside the eight.

Fremantle had a disappointing loss to the Western Bulldogs last round which keeps them a game out of the eight in 11th spot.

The Dockers are without Nat Fyfe, with Karl Worner to make his AFL debut as the sub, while the Blues welcome back Matt Cottrell.