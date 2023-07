Charlie Cameron and Izak Rankine. Pictures: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- How the Suns are handling the Stuart Dew speculation

- The mystery of Clayton Oliver continues

- A look at the best small forwards in the game

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.