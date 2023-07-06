Justin Longmuir is weighing up where to play prized recruit Luke Jackson against Carlton, while Nat Fyfe is in a 'decent headspace' after his latest injury setback

Luke Jackson in action during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium in round 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE is hoping ruckman Luke Jackson has recovered from a hip complaint to the point where he can support No.1 big man Sean Darcy against Carlton, with the Dockers facing a balancing act with their talls this week.

Jackson's ruck duties have been scaled back significantly the past fortnight, with the young star attending just five centre bounces in that period due to a hip complaint that has hindered his leap and mobility.

Without the premiership ruckman supporting Darcy against the Bulldogs, Fremantle conceded three rapid goals from clearances in the final quarter, which turned the game.

Jackson could also feature as a midfield replacement for injured star Nat Fyfe against the Blues, with Longmuir balancing where the prized recruit is most needed this week.

Luke Jackson is challenged by Stephen Coniglio during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle at Giants Stadium in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We feel like he's a good ground-level player and we've put him in as a midfielder at times this year, so that's an option for sure," Longmuir said on Thursday.

"We need to just make sure we're balanced with the way we use Luke. We're hoping he will get through training and be able to be our second ruck this week, and that's where it sits at the moment.

"That will allow Jye (Amiss) and 'JT' (Josh Treacy) to spend more of their time forward to be able to give us that contest.

"We'll work through that balance at selection, but it's important.

"He's clearly our best second ruck, so we're hoping he can jump off that leg and be as mobile as he needs to be."

Big-bodied midfielder Will Brodie looks unlikely to be considered as Fyfe's replacement this week, with the club instead weighing up whether he needs a week off to get a troublesome ankle complaint right after returning in the WAFL last week.

"Will has had a pretty interrupted last month in terms of having an ankle injury, and even when he has played, that ankle hasn't been right or good enough to allow him to improve on a few things we need him to improve on," Longmuir said.

"We'll just have to make a decision this week on whether we need to give that ankle another week off and get it 100 per cent right, or whether he needs another game in the WAFL.

"We need him back at 100 per cent fitness and his physical capabilities before we can consider him."

On Fyfe's latest foot injury, Longmuir said the dual Brownlow medallist was in a "decent headspace" and had approached the setback rationally.

The 31-year-old is not guaranteed to return this season after scans revealed a stress fracture in the left foot that has been troubled by plantar fasciitis this season.

Nat Fyfe is seen during Fremantle's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"He'd be disappointed because he probably started to feel like he was stringing some games together and his body was feeling a bit better," Longmuir said.

"One thing he's pretty good at is rationalising these injuries, and it was really just about making sure as a club we're supporting him from then on.

"I feel like this is something we can deal with and it's not going to be a long-term issue. We've had some real success with his longer-term stuff in terms of his back.

"I have full confidence that when we get him back, he'll play some really good footy and help us get to where we want to get to."