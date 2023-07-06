Calvin takes you through everything you need to know in round 17

Liam Henry in action during the R16 match between Fremantle and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on July 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TEAMS have dropped but sound the alarm … Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $985,000) is out. After being subbed out last week on 72, Dunkley has been ruled out of this week's clash against the Eagles and possibly next week as well. As he is in doubt for round 18, he can now be traded to the player you have been dreaming of.

Draft owners will be delighted to see the return of Touk Miller (MID, $877,000), Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $809,000), Jordan De Goey (MID, $749,000) and Dayne Zorko (MID/FWD, $707,000). All premium players who will be welcomed back with open arms.

North Melbourne will be debuting Cooper Harvey (MID/FWD, $200,000) and the Demons will be doing the same with Taj Woewodin (MID/FWD, $200,000). Two good downgrade options if you need to find that $200k option. However, if you need to split the two … we have Harvey slightly ahead.

Top scorers from Tigers-Swans

Errol Gulden (MID/FWD, $967,000) - 126 points

- 126 points Toby Nankervis (RUC, $876,000) - 110 points

- 110 points Shai Bolton (MID/FWD, $784,000) - 107 points

- 107 points Oliver Florent (DEF, $567,000) - 103 points

- 103 points Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $1.08m) - 97 points

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for the round ahead.

Sam Docherty (DEF, $913,000) – One of the best defenders who only appears in 16 per cent of teams. Docherty is coming off scores of 113 and 124, and with a little DPP action he is a great replacement for Dunkley.

Ben Keays (MID/FWD, $776,000) – He did it again with a huge 132 last week and has now averaged 111 in his past five games. Keays is back to his best and could average 105+ for the rest of the season.

Harry Himmelberg (DEF/FWD, $606,000) – Even in the wet and cold, Himmelberg still scored 94 to average 88 in his past four games. Super cheap for what he is capable of and only going up in price.

Elijah Hewett (MID, $269,000) – Hewett is still one of the best downgrade options and could play out the season. He is coming off scores of 65 and 47, and more importantly he's generating cash.

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

Sam Banks (DEF/MID, $200,000)

Ben Keays (MID/FWD, $776,000)

Callum Mills (MID, $653,000)

Harry Himmelberg (DEF/FWD, $606,000)

Liam Henry (MID/FWD, $583,000)

After scores of 116 and 118 Liam Henry (MID/FWD, $583,000) has made the Fremantle wing his own. He's very cheap, has a breakeven of eight and more than 3000 coaches are hoping his hot form can continue.

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1.01M) is also one of the most traded-in players this week with coaches most likely targeting him when trading out Josh Dunkley. Bontempelli has now averaged 121 in his past 10 games, cementing himself as one of the best premium midfielders in the game.

Callum Mills leads the Swans out against West Coast in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Josh Dunkley ( MID/FWD, $985,000 )

Bailey Humphrey (MID/FWD, $523,000)

Ben Hobbs (MID/FWD, $718,000)

Nat Fyfe (MID/FWD, $483,000)

Harvey Harrison (FWD, $291,000)

It's no surprise to see Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $985,000) at the top of the list with over 18,000 coaches opting to trade after hearing that he will miss this week … and possibly the next.

Even though he has been outstanding this year, coaches are moving on Ben Hobbs (MID/FWD, $718,000) to bigger and better things. Will Day (DEF/MID, $775,000) has also been on the chopping block this week after scoring 79. It's that time of the year when one poor score can see you cut the next week.

Josh Dunkley pictured after Brisbane's clash against Richmond in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain's score, doubles for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Jordan Dawson v Essendon @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 3:20pm AEST

No one has scored more than Dawson over the past three weeks where he has averaged 138. Last week against the Bombers, Rozee (145), Houston (124) and Butters (102) all hit triple figures which is just another reason why Dawson sits at No.1 this week.

No.2 – Nick Daicos v Bulldogs @ Marvel Stadium, FRI 7:50pm AEST

Coming off 150 and 120 in his past two games, Daicos is doing it all since finding himself with more midfield time. He's tackling and finding the ball with ease, just like Serong (38 disposals), Henry (31), Cox (31) and Brayshaw (29) did when they played the Bulldogs last week.

No.3 – Zach Merrett v Adelaide @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 3:20pm AEST

Merrett plays one of his favourite teams to score against this week and in his past three games against the Crows he has averaged 138. A tag from Ben Keays is the only small concern, but at the same time, it's unlikely to happen.

No.4 – Marcus Bontempelli v Collingwood @ Marvel Stadium, FRI 7:50pm AEST

Bontempelli is carrying a lowest score of 108 in his past eight games alongside an average of 130 in his last three. Collingwood has been giving up points and this week, Bontempelli goes for his fifth score over 100 against Collingwood in his past six games.

No.5 – Christian Petracca v St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 7:25pm AEST

St Kilda is the No.3 easiest for midfielders to score against at the moment and Petracca has been running hot with previous scores of 117, 125, 103, 118 and 116. He even scored 118 and 124 in his past two games against the Saints and should have a day out.

