All the news as it happened ahead of round 17

Former Richmond player Michael Roach with debutants Sam Banks and Jacob Bauer ahead of the match between the Tigers and Sydney at the MCG in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THURSDAY night footy is back tonight with a blockbuster clash between finals aspirants Richmond and Sydney at the MCG, with both sides on equal points - a game-and-a-half outside the top eight - and sit in the logjam of teams vying for a finals spot.

The match could be the final time superstar Lance Franklin is seen on the hallowed turf of the MCG, with the veteran returning from a knee injury after three weeks on the sidelines.

Two of the competition's in-form teams will go head-to-head when the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood lock horns at a sold-out Marvel Stadium on Friday night, while Saturday's action kicks off with Brisbane hosting West Coast followed by Greater Western Sydney taking on Hawthorn. Top-four hopefuls St Kilda and Melbourne clash at Marvel Stadium, while Port Adelaide hosts Gold Coast in the second Saturday night match.

Geelong and North Melbourne kick-off a three-game Sunday, with Essendon hosting Adelaide followed by Fremantle's clash with Carlton to wrap up round 17.

Stay tuned to the live blog for all the latest news