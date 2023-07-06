Charlie Dixon says brutal feedback from coach Ken Hinkley has enabled him to reach a major milestone

Ken Hinkley celebrates with Charlie Dixon after the match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WITHOUT Ken Hinkley's blunt feedback, Port Adelaide's volatile spearhead Charlie Dixon says he wouldn't be on the cusp of a major milestone.

Dixon will play his 200th game on Saturday when the Power come up against Dixon's former club Gold Coast.

"I can fly off the handle a bit," the 32-year-old told reporters on Thursday.

"If I didn't have him (Hinkley) in my career, I wouldn't be playing ... he has always been brutally honest with me and that's the way I respond and how I like my feedback.

"I can simply put it down to, 'I wouldn't be where I am today without Ken'."

What sort of feedback has Hinkley offered?

"Mainly calling me a dickhead when I am being a dickhead, on and off the field," Dixon said.

"And making sure I am accountable on and off the field and representing the club and myself in a proper manner.

"And making sure I am being a good human first. And that is what Ken is massive on, is making sure he's looking after the human before the footballer."

Charlie Dixon talks with coach Ken Hinkley during Port Adelaide's training session at Alberton Oval on October 9, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Hinkley was an assistant coach at the Suns when Dixon was part of Gold Coast's inaugural squad.

The Cairns-born forward played 65 games for the Suns between 2011-16 before being lured to Port Adelaide to rejoin Hinkley.

"I had no idea what I was walking into," Dixon said.

"I had no family down here. I knew Ken and Krak (former Suns and Power player Nathan Krakouer) and that was it.

"And to be honest I didn't really like it that much - it was wet and windy and cold and it felt like it was raining every morning.

"I thought I was going to do my five years and get out of here but I have fallen in love with the place.

"It was a bit of a shock to the system coming into a football town and especially one as passionate as Adelaide."

The often injury-troubled forward has since won Port's leading goalkicker award three times and earned All Australian selection in 2020.

"It's pretty unreal to be at this many games," he said.

"I have been in the system for a long time and probably should have been there a little while ago (but for injuries).

"I am definitely grateful for the opportunity to have even played one game so to play 200, I am over the moon.

"I don't think many people thought I would get this far so it's definitely pretty humbling."