Jesse Motlop and Matthew Owies before the round 13 match between Carlton and Essendon at the MCG, June 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has made a last-minute change as it tries to score an upset win when it hosts Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium.

Jesse Motlop comes into the side for Matthew Owies, who has been withdrawn due to calf tightness.

Paddy Dow remains as the substitute.

The Blues have won three straight games to improve to 7-1-8 and boost their finals chances, but the Power are riding a 13-match winning streak.

There are a host of changes for the second-placed Power, with Charlie Dixon, Trent McKenzie and Jason Horne-Francis among those to miss. Captain Tom Jonas returns alongside Scott Lycett and Xavier Duursma.

Tom De Koning is included in the Carlton side, with Matt Kennedy and Lewis Young out.

Paddy Dow (Carlton) and Ryan Burton (Port Adelaide) will be their side's starting subs.

Carlton v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

Jesse Motlop replaces Matthew Owies (calf) in the selected side.

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Paddy Dow

Port Adelaide: Ryan Burton

In a crucial Saturday night clash, Essendon makes the trip to Geelong to face the Cats at GMHBA Stadium.

The Bombers (9-7) face a huge test against the Cats (8-1-7), who would jump above them on the ladder with a win.

Jeremy Cameron and Isaac Smith are among the big inclusions for the home side, with Nick Bryan replacing the suspended Andrew Phillips for the Dons. Dylan Shiel is also out injured.

Also eyeing September this year are Adelaide (8-8) and Greater Western Sydney (8-8), who meet on Saturday night.

The Giants have won four straight games to suddenly charge into finals contention, while the inconsistent Crows are back at home following last week's loss to Essendon.

Jordon Butts and Shane McAdam return for the Crows, while Brent Daniels is a welcome inclusion for the Giants, who have lost Nick Haynes to suspension, and Xavier O'Halloran and Lachie Keeffe to injury.

Gold Coast v St Kilda at Heritage Bank Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Brayden Fiorini

St Kilda: Hunter Clark

Collingwood v Fremantle at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Tom Mitchell

Fremantle: Nathan O'Driscoll