Jordan De Goey is tackled during Collingwood's clash against Fremantle in round 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD can put another dent into Fremantle's slim finals chances and boost its own minor premiership hopes on Saturday.

The Magpies (14-2) are flying high on top of the ladder and shape as the team to beat in 2023.

Amid hopes they would play finals again this year, the Dockers have slumped to a 7-9 record and are facing an uphill battle to feature in September, having lost four of their past five.

Collingwood v Fremantle at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Tom Mitchell

Fremantle: Nathan O'Driscoll

The Dockers have lost Caleb Serong to suspension, as well as Brennan Cox, Hayden Young and Michael Frederick to injury, with Joel Hamling among four inclusions in what will be his first game since early last season.

The Pies welcome back big names Dan McStay, Brayden Maynard and Steele Sidebottom, with Tom Mitchell being pushed to the substitute role.

After a big week on the Gold Coast, the Suns take on St Kilda under interim coach Steven King.

Stuart Dew was sacked as Suns coach on Tuesday and Gold Coast (7-9) gets a chance to respond under King when it takes on the finals-chasing Saints (9-7).

Gold Coast v St Kilda at Heritage Bank Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Brayden Fiorini

St Kilda: Hunter Clark

Lachie Weller is out with knee soreness, with Elijah Hollands named for the first time since round four, while the Saints get back Josh Battle and Brad Hill.

The resurgent Carlton will be eyeing an upset win when it hosts Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium.

The Blues have won three straight games to improve to 7-1-8 and boost their finals chances, but the Power are riding a 13-match winning streak.

But there are a host of changes for the second-placed Power, with Charlie Dixon, Trent McKenzie and Jason Horne-Francis among those to miss. Captain Tom Jonas returns alongside Scott Lycett and Xavier Duursma.

Tom De Koning is included in the Carlton side, with Matt Kennedy and Lewis Young out.

In a crucial Saturday night clash, Essendon makes the trip to Geelong to face the Cats at GMHBA Stadium.

The Bombers (9-7) face a huge test against the Cats (8-1-7), who would jump above them on the ladder with a win.

Jeremy Cameron and Isaac Smith are among the big inclusions for the home side, with Nick Bryan replacing the suspended Andrew Phillips for the Dons. Dylan Shiel is also out injured.

Also eyeing September this year are Adelaide (8-8) and Greater Western Sydney (8-8), who meet on Saturday night.

The Giants have won four straight games to suddenly charge into finals contention, while the inconsistent Crows are back at home following last week's loss to Essendon.

Jordon Butts and Shane McAdam return for the Crows, while Brent Daniels is a welcome inclusion for the Giants, who have lost Nick Haynes to suspension, and Xavier O'Halloran and Lachie Keeffe to injury.