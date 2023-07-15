YOUNG gun Finn Callaghan will miss Greater Western Sydney's clash against Adelaide due to a hip injury.
Callaghan was a late out for the Giants, with No.1 pick Aaron Cadman taking his place for the crunch clash at Adelaide Oval.
CROWS v GIANTS Follow it LIVE
Josh Fahey will start as the GWS sub, while Ned McHenry is Adelaide's.
In a change announced on Friday, Jacob Wehr has come in for the Giants, with gun midfielder Tom Green (hamstring) injured.
Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
LATE CHANGES
Greater Western Sydney: Finn Callaghan (hip) replaced in selected side by Aaron Cadman and Conor Stone replaced in selected side by Jacob Wehr.
SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Ned McHenry
Greater Western Sydney: Josh Fahey
The Giants have won four straight games to suddenly charge into finals contention, while the inconsistent Crows are back at home following last week's loss to Essendon.
Jordon Butts and Shane McAdam return for the Crows, while Brent Daniels is a welcome inclusion for the Giants, who have lost Nick Haynes to suspension, and Xavier O'Halloran and Lachie Keeffe to injury.
In a crucial Saturday night clash, Essendon makes the trip to Geelong to face the Cats at GMHBA Stadium.
CATS v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE
The Bombers (9-7) face a huge test against the Cats (8-1-7), who would jump above them on the ladder with a win.
Jeremy Cameron and Isaac Smith are among the big inclusions for the home side, with Nick Bryan replacing the suspended Andrew Phillips for the Dons. Dylan Shiel is also out injured.
Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Geelong: Oisin Mullin
Essendon: Nick Hind
Carlton v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGE
Carlton: Jesse Motlop replaces Matthew Owies (calf) in the selected side.
SUBSTITUTES
Carlton: Paddy Dow
Port Adelaide: Ryan Burton
BLUES v POWER Full match coverage and stats
Gold Coast v St Kilda at Heritage Bank Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Brayden Fiorini
St Kilda: Hunter Clark
SUNS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats
Collingwood v Fremantle at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Collingwood: Tom Mitchell
Fremantle: Nathan O'Driscoll
MAGPIES v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats