Finn Callaghan in action during the R4 match between GWS and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on April 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG gun Finn Callaghan will miss Greater Western Sydney's clash against Adelaide due to a hip injury.

Callaghan was a late out for the Giants, with No.1 pick Aaron Cadman taking his place for the crunch clash at Adelaide Oval.

Josh Fahey will start as the GWS sub, while Ned McHenry is Adelaide's.

In a change announced on Friday, Jacob Wehr has come in for the Giants, with gun midfielder Tom Green (hamstring) injured.

Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

LATE CHANGES

Greater Western Sydney: Finn Callaghan (hip) replaced in selected side by Aaron Cadman and Conor Stone replaced in selected side by Jacob Wehr.

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Ned McHenry

Greater Western Sydney: Josh Fahey

The Giants have won four straight games to suddenly charge into finals contention, while the inconsistent Crows are back at home following last week's loss to Essendon.

Jordon Butts and Shane McAdam return for the Crows, while Brent Daniels is a welcome inclusion for the Giants, who have lost Nick Haynes to suspension, and Xavier O'Halloran and Lachie Keeffe to injury.

In a crucial Saturday night clash, Essendon makes the trip to Geelong to face the Cats at GMHBA Stadium.

The Bombers (9-7) face a huge test against the Cats (8-1-7), who would jump above them on the ladder with a win.

Jeremy Cameron and Isaac Smith are among the big inclusions for the home side, with Nick Bryan replacing the suspended Andrew Phillips for the Dons. Dylan Shiel is also out injured.

Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Oisin Mullin

Essendon: Nick Hind

Carlton v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

Carlton: Jesse Motlop replaces Matthew Owies (calf) in the selected side.

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Paddy Dow

Port Adelaide: Ryan Burton

Gold Coast v St Kilda at Heritage Bank Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Brayden Fiorini

St Kilda: Hunter Clark

Collingwood v Fremantle at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Tom Mitchell

Fremantle: Nathan O'Driscoll

