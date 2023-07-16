Follow it LIVE: North Melbourne v Hawthorn from 1.10pm AEST

THERE'S been little to celebrate in 2023 for North Melbourne and Hawthorn, but they have a chance to return to the winners list when they face off at Marvel Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After winning the first two games of the season, the Kangaroos have now lost 14 on the trot to sit in 17th spot on the ladder, just one game ahead of struggling West Coast.

The Roos have lost their last two matches by a combined 128 points and will be eager to bounce back for a third win for the season when they face the lowly Hawks.

Hawthorn came up just short against Greater Western Sydney last weekend, after hefty losses to Carlton and Gold Coast.

The Hawks (4-12) are in 16th spot on the ladder, two games ahead of North and 10 points behind 15th-placed Sydney.

The two teams met at UTAS Stadium back in round three, where the Hawks were 19-point victors.

Captain James Sicily is a massive inclusion for the Hawks, who have also recalled Luke Breust and young ruck Max Ramsden in place of the rested Seamus Mitchell and James Blanck (concussion). The Roos welcome back young gun George Wardlaw and Jackson Archer among five ins, with Hugh Greenwood and Charlie Lazarro omitted alongside the injured Jy Simpkin and Griffin Logue.

West Coast hosts Richmond at Optus Stadium to wrap up a two-game Sunday.

The Tigers have won four of their past games to rocket back into finals contention, and another win over bottom-placed West Coast could propel them back into the top eight if other results go their way.

Richmond (7-1-8) sits in 12th spot, four points out of the eight.

West Coast might take some confidence from its last home game when it almost got over the line against finals-bound St Kilda.

The Eagles ultimately went down by eight points in that game, but they led by more than 30 points at one stage in one of their best showings of the season.

West Coast's one win for the season came in round two against the Giants.

The teams last met in round eight, with Richmond securing a 46-point victory at the MCG.

Veterans Shannon Hurn and Luke Shuey return for the Eagles, with the Tigers naming Ivan Soldo to carry the ruck in place of the suspended Toby Nankervis.