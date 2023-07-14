The Tigers have confirmed Tom Lynch will miss the rest of 2023

Tom Lynch is seen on the bench during round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND forward Tom Lynch will miss the rest of the season due to a foot injury.

Lynch has been sidelined since round four after fracturing his foot, with the Tigers holding onto hopes the gun would return in 2023.

However, they confirmed on Thursday night that the 30-year-old would have a further operation on his foot and miss the rest of the campaign.

"Tom is such a significant player for us, so it is important that we get this right," Richmond general manager football performance Tim Livingstone said.

"We have monitored the bone throughout the season, and the healing process has been slow – but we have not wavered from the beginning that the priority would be Tom's long-term health.

"It is frustrating because we would love to have Tom playing for us, but even more, we want him fit and firing for the long term.

"This course of action has been recommended by our medical staff and will give Tom the time required to get this right for the future."

Lynch kicked nine goals in the opening four rounds of the season.

The Tigers face West Coast on Sunday looking to stay in touch with the top eight.