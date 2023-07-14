The teams are in for Sunday's round 18 matches

L-R: George Wardlaw, Seamus Mitchell, Shannon Hurn. Pictures: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne will welcome back young gun George Wardlaw among five changes for its clash with Hawthorn, which gets skipper James Sicily back from suspension and rests Rising Star nominee Seamus Mitchell.

In Sunday's other game, West Coast adds experienced trio Luke Shuey, Shannon Hurn and Sam Petrevski-Seton to face Richmond.

Wardlaw is joined in the Roos' side by Liam Shiels, Curtis Taylor, Josh Goater and Jackson Archer, who plays his first game of the year.

Hugh Greenwood and Charlie Lazzaro have been dropped from the best 22, while Jack Ziebell remains a chance to repeat his role as sub from round 17.

Sicily, Luke Breust and young ruck Max Ramsden come into the Hawks side, while Mitchell is being managed this week and Denver Grainger-Barras will be the sub.

As revealed by Eagles coach Adam Simpson earlier on Friday, Andrew Gaff will be West Coast's sub, while mid-season draftee Ryan Maric joins Xavier O'Neill and Rhett Bazzo among the omissions.

The Tigers bring in Ivan Soldo for the suspended Toby Nankervis. Luckless debutant Jacob Bauer (hamstring) is also out, with last week's sub Jack Ross coming into the team.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

North Melbourne v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: G.Wardlaw, C.Taylor, J.Archer, L.Shiels, J.Goater

Out: H.Greenwood (omitted), C.Lazzaro (omitted), G.Logue (knee), J.Simpkin (concussion), F.Perez (knee), J.Ziebell (sub)

R17 sub: Jack Ziebell

HAWTHORN

In: J.Sicily, M.Ramsden, L.Breust

Out: D.Grainger-Barras (omitted), J.Blanck (concussion), S.Mitchell (managed), H.Morrison (sub)

R17 sub: Harry Morrison

West Coast v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: S.Hurn, L.Shuey, S.Petrevski-Seton

Out: A.Gaff (omitted), R.Maric (omitted), X.O'Neill (omitted), R.Bazzo (omitted)

R17 sub: Tom Cole

RICHMOND

In: I.Soldo

Out: J.Bauer (hamstring), T.Nankervis (suspension)

R17 sub: Jack Ross