Jason Horne-Francis is no certainty to return for the Power's monster clash against the Magpies next week

Jason Horne-Francis kicks the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against Geelong in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says gun recruit Jason Horne-Francis is no guarantee to return for next week's top-of-the-table clash with Collingwood at Adelaide Oval.

Horne-Francis is one of seven outs for Saturday's clash with Carlton at Marvel Stadium.

Veteran forward Charlie Dixon was ruled out with a rolled ankle, while defender Trent McKenzie has also been sidelined with an ankle injury.

Junior Rioli was given permission to miss the match so that he could travel to the Tiwi Islands to be with his family to mark the one-year anniversary of his father's passing.

Ryan Burton, Sam Hayes and last week's sub Quinton Narkle were all omitted, but Burton and Hayes are a chance to be the sub against Carlton.

Horne-Francis, the 2021 No.1 draft pick who left North Melbourne after just one season, has played every match for Port this year.

Learn More 35:43

But his output has notably waned over the past month, with the 20-year-old failing to tally more than 13 disposals in a match during that stretch.

Port Adelaide takes on Collingwood in a blockbuster clash next week, but Horne-Francis is no guarantee to feature.

"His back has been causing him a little bit of grief over the last three or four weeks," Hinkley told reporters on Friday.

"It got to a point where we just needed to give him a rest. If that's one or two (weeks), that's what it will be."

Hinkley is confident Dixon will miss only one week.

Charlie Dixon looks on during the R1 match between Port Adelaide and Brisbane at Adelaide Oval on March 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

McKenzie's injury has opened the door for captain Tom Jonas to earn a recall for the first time since round 10.

"It's great for Tom to be back in the team. He's had to work really hard," Hinkley said.

"I'm sure he'll come in and lead the boys the way he's done off the field."

Ruckman Scott Lycett returns after recovering from a knee injury.

Winger Xavier Duursma was called up for his first game since suffering a PCL tear in the round seven win over St Kilda.

Xavier Duursma in action during Port Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide is riding a club-record 13-match winning streak and Hinkley doesn't subscribe to the theory a loss before the finals will be a good thing.

"Never prepared to lose a game," Hinkley said.

"I don't consider that as an option in any game. I don't want to sit back and reflect, 'Oh, we needed to lose that game'. That won't be the way I view it.

"We want to continue to win. I don't see any rules that say you have to lose.

"We're not looking for anything other than our best performance."