The match review is in for Saturday's round 18 matches

Jordan Boyd is seen during a Carlton training session on May 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S Jordan Boyd has been sent straight to Tribunal and is facing a ban of up to three weeks, while Adelaide's Josh Rachele has copped a two-game suspension.

Boyd was cited for a dump tackle on Port Adelaide's Darcy Byrne-Jones on Saturday evening, which was graded as careless, high contact and severe impact, meaning he'll face the Tribunal this week.

Carlton's next three games are against West Coast, Carlton and St Kilda.

Rachele, meanwhile, has copped two weeks for striking GWS defender Jack Buckley in Adelaide's loss to the Giants on Saturday night.

If he accepts, Rachele will miss games against Melbourne and Port Adelaide.

More to come ...