In a week of carnage, we learned that taggers may have a bit to say in the run home

James Sicily in action during the match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in R18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JAMES SICILY was the most traded in premium last round with the hope that he'd keep his epic form going, but it wasn't to be.

North Melbourne gave Eddie Ford the role of stopping the 'SicDawg' from barking in the Hawks' backline, restricting him to just 32 points in the first three-quarters with the help of Jack Ziebell. This caused some angst for many Fantasy coaches who launched into Sicily after his three-match suspension in what looked like a favourable match-up.

On the flipside, Harry Sheezel copped attention from Finn Maginness in the second half after a hot start which saw him register 75 Fantasy points before the main change.

Looking out for tags is going to be important for Fantasy coaches over the last six weeks of the season.

As will role changes. Max Gawn is back as the Demons' No.1 ruck while Brodie Grundy improves his forward craft in the VFL. Gawn racked up a round-high 162 Fantasy points and is well-priced for coaches looking to go with a point of difference in the ruck department.

The Traders run through popular trades for round 19 and answer plenty of your questions on this week's episode of Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

In this week’s episode …

1:15 - Carnage round included late news that Tom Green was out with a hamstring injury.

3:35 - Marcus Windhager and Harry Sheezel were rookies who grabbed plus-3s this week.

6:00 - James Sicily had just seven points in the first quarter.

8:50 - Warnie locked in his trades and ended up with Caleb Daniel for 67, his lowest score of the year.

11:25 - It is tight at the top for the coaches pushing towards the Toyota HiLux.

12:35 - Matthew Johnson is coming home strong in the Cash Cow of the Year.

14:40 - Zak Butters sat on the bench at the end of the game with a groin issue.

18:30 - Tags are back and Calvin nominates players who may cop them this week.

23:10 - Is there an issue for Callum Mills this week if Dane Rampe misses?

25:30 - Is James Sicily still the option to bring into defence?

29:45 - Luke Davies-Uniacke has been great and is a top trade target.

34:00 - A full-time ruck role helped Max Gawn to 162, but what circumstances are there to bring him in?

40:45 - While Nankervis is out, can Ivan Soldo put up big scores?

42:30 - Sam Flanders has posted big numbers in recent weeks.

46:00 - Early trades ahead of round 19.

Questions from social media

51:00 - George Hewett is looking like a good under-priced midfield option.

55:30 - Although Darcy Cameron is likely to be back this week, could you move to Sam Flanders?

58:10 - Touk Miller v Luke Davies-Uniacke.

1:01:30 - Is Rowan Marshall to Max Gawn a play?

