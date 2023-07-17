Port Adelaide's Zak Butters is hopeful of playing this weekend against ladder-leader Collingwood despite a groin injury

Zak Butters celebrates after the match between Essendon and Port Adelaide at the MCG on July 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide star Zak Butters remains a chance to face Collingwood in this week's top-of-the-ladder clash, with the Power also hopeful of regaining a number of stars.

Butters sat out the final quarter of Port's defeat to Carlton on Saturday with a sore groin, but the gun midfielder hasn't been ruled out of playing the Magpies at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

The Brownlow Medal contender has enjoyed a stellar season in Port's midfield as a key cog through its record 13-game winning streak, which was broken by the Blues at Marvel Stadium, with his availability to be determined later this week.

The defeat saw the Power fall a game behind the first-placed Collingwood on the ladder as the battle for top-four positions heats up with six rounds remaining in the season.

The Power are hopeful of also having a quartet of players back after missing the loss to the Blues, with key forward Charlie Dixon (ankle), Jason Horne-Francis (back) and Trent McKenzie (ankle) all in the mix to meet the Magpies.

Willie Rioli is expected to be available after missing last week to travel to the Tiwi Islands to be with his family to mark the one-year anniversary of his father's passing.

Those four were among seven changes the Power made to their side for the Carlton clash, with the Power managing its group with a finals series looming.

Brynn Teakle is also a chance to return from his foot injury at SANFL level this week, which would add further depth to the Power's talls department.