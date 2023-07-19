CAN IT get any closer? With just a handful of rounds remaining, we have a three-way tie for the lead with Callum Twomey joining his Gettable co-host Riley Beveridge at the top alongside Queensland reporter Michael Whiting.
And this weekend will be crucial to their fortunes, with Cal going out on a limb tipping three different winners to his joint leaders.
The majority of our experts are picking the Western Bulldogs to beat Essendon on Friday night, with Collingwood favoured to overcome Port Adelaide in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday night.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs – 22 points
Richmond
Carlton
Brisbane
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 107
CALLUM TWOMEY
Essendon – 15 points
Richmond
Carlton
Brisbane
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Gold Coast
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 7
Total: 107
MICHAEL WHITING
Western Bulldogs – 13 points
Richmond
Carlton
Brisbane
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 107
MATTHEW LLOYD
Western Bulldogs - 15 points
Richmond
Carlton
Brisbane
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 105
NAT EDWARDS
Western Bulldogs - 10 points
Richmond
Carlton
Brisbane
Fremantle
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 103
SARAH OLLE
Western Bulldogs – 22 points
Richmond
Carlton
Brisbane
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 101
JOSH GABELICH
Western Bulldogs – 23 points
Richmond
Carlton
Brisbane
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 4
Total: 99
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Essendon - 10 points
Richmond
Carlton
Brisbane
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 99
DAMIAN BARRETT
Essendon - seven points
Richmond
Carlton
Geelong
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 98
SARAH BLACK
Western Bulldogs – 17 points
Richmond
Carlton
Brisbane
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 98
KANE CORNES
Western Bulldogs - 18 points
Richmond
Carlton
Brisbane
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 7
Total: 96
TOTALS
Essendon 3-8 Western Bulldogs
Richmond 11-0 Hawthorn
Carlton 11-0 West Coast
Brisbane 10-1 Geelong
Fremantle 1-10 Sydney
Port Adelaide 2-9 Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney 10-1 Gold Coast
Melbourne 11-0 Adelaide
St Kilda 11-0 North Melbourne