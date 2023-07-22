Follow all the action from Saturday's round 19 games

Gary Rohan reacts after missing a goal during round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has swung a late change ahead of its clash against Brisbane on Saturday afternoon with Gary Rohan a late withdrawal due to injury.

Zach Tuohy comes into the side with Oisin Mullin named as the Cats' sub. Kai Lohmann will be the Lions' 23rd man.

The match presents the Cats with an opportunity to claim another top-eight scalp when they travel to the Gabba to face the Lions.

The reigning premier was slow out of the blocks to start the season but has now found its mojo and sits in fifth spot on the ladder.

Geelong (9-1-7) outclassed fellow top-eight side Essendon last week with a 77-point victory, while the Lions went down to Melbourne by a solitary point.

The Lions (12-5) sit in third spot on the ladder, one game ahead of the Demons.

Josh Dunkley returns for the Lions, with Zac Bailey among the outs against the Cats.

Brisbane v Geelong at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Brisbane: Nil

Geelong: Gary Rohan replaced in selected side by Zach Tuohy

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Kai Lohmann

Geelong: Oisin Mullin

Carlton v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: Nil

West Coast: Tom Barrass (shoulder) replaced in selected side by Rhett Bazzo

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Lewis Young

West Coast: Xavier O’Neill

Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Matthew Coulthard

Hawthorn: Ned Long

Fremantle and Sydney will both fight to keep their seasons alive when they face-off at Optus Stadium on Saturday evening.

Every game is a must-win for the Dockers (7-10), who have dropped five of their last six games, to sit in 15th spot on the ladder and two games out of finals contention.

The Swans (7-1-9) are only half a game ahead in 14th spot and are coming off a thrilling two-point win over the Western Bulldogs.

The Dockers regain Hayden Young and Caleb Serong but lose Brandon Walker, Sean Darcy and Bailey Banfield, with the Swans bolstered by Chad Warner and Jake Lloyd.

Premiership credentials will be put to the test when second-placed Port Adelaide hosts the all-conquering Collingwood in a top-of-the-table clash at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

The Power's 13-game winning streak came to a halt last weekend when they were humbled by Carlton to the tune of 50 points, giving the Magpies a one-game buffer at the top of the ladder.

Collingwood has won four consecutive games - and 12 from 13 games - with its latest win coming over finals hopeful Fremantle.

The Power and the Magpies met back in round two when Collingwood was 71-point victors.

Ken Hinkley has axed captain Tom Jonas again among six outs, but has regained Willie Rioli, Trent McKenzie, Charlie Dixon and Jason Horne-Francis. Brody Mihocek and Darcy Cameron return for the Pies.