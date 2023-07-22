Follow all the action from Saturday's round 19 games

Oleg Markov during the match between Collingwood and Adelaide at the MCG in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PREMIERSHIP credentials will be put to the test when second-placed Port Adelaide hosts the all-conquering Collingwood in a top-of-the-table clash at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

The Power's 13-game winning streak came to a halt last weekend when they were humbled by Carlton to the tune of 50 points, giving the Magpies a one-game buffer at the top of the ladder.

POWER v MAGPIES Follow it LIVE

Collingwood has won four consecutive games - and 12 from 13 games - with its latest win coming over finals hopeful Fremantle.

Dylan Williams will be Port Adelaide's starting sub, while Oleg Markov will start as Collingwood's sub.

The Power and the Magpies met back in round two when Collingwood was 71-point victors.

Ken Hinkley has axed captain Tom Jonas again among six outs, but has regained Willie Rioli, Trent McKenzie, Charlie Dixon and Jason Horne-Francis. Brody Mihocek and Darcy Cameron return for the Pies.

Learn More 03:12

Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Dylan Williams

Collingwood: Oleg Markov

Fremantle and Sydney will both fight to keep their seasons alive when they face-off at Optus Stadium.

Every game is a must-win for the Dockers (7-10), who have dropped five of their last six games, to sit in 15th spot on the ladder and two games out of finals contention.

DOCKERS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

The Swans (7-1-9) are only half a game ahead in 14th spot and are coming off a thrilling two-point win over the Western Bulldogs.

Ethan Stanley will be Fremantle's starting sub, while Ryan Clarke will start as Sydney' sub.

The Dockers regain Hayden Young and Caleb Serong but lose Brandon Walker, Sean Darcy and Bailey Banfield, with the Swans bolstered by Chad Warner and Jake Lloyd.

Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Ethan Stanley

Sydney: Ryan Clarke

Learn More 03:27

Brisbane v Geelong at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST



LATE CHANGES

Geelong: Gary Rohan replaced in selected side by Zach Tuohy

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Kai Lohmann

Geelong: Oisin Mullin

LIONS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Carlton v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 2.10pm AEST



LATE CHANGES

West Coast: Tom Barrass (shoulder) replaced in selected side by Rhett Bazzo

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Lewis Young

West Coast: Xavier O’Neill

BLUES v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Matthew Coulthard

Hawthorn: Ned Long

TIGERS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats