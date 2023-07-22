Follow it LIVE: Richmond v Hawthorn from 1.45pm AEST

RICHMOND has a chance to break into the top eight for the first time this season when it hosts Hawthorn at the MCG on Saturday afternoon.

After a slow start to the season, the Tigers of old have returned in the second half of the year with five wins from their past six games to rocket back into finals contention.

Richmond (8-1-8) now sits in 11th spot on the ladder, half a game outside the top eight.

The Tigers accounted for West Coast by 38 points last weekend, while Hawthorn was too good in its 48-point win over fellow bottom-three side North Melbourne.

Richmond has dropped Maurice Rioli jnr after the small forward was subbed out of last week's game and refused to speak to the coaching staff while on the interchange bench. Mid-season recruit Matthew Coulthard is in to make his debut as the sub.

The Hawks have recalled Seamus Mitchell and elevated Denver Grainger-Barras into their 22, with Lloyd Meek dropped again.

Carlton can create history when it hosts lowly West Coast at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

The Blues have now won four consecutive games by 50 or more points and are in the box seat to make that five in a row against the 18th-placed Eagles. Only two other teams in V/AFL history have claimed five successive wins by 50 or more points.

Carlton (8-1-1) has had a stunning season turnaround after a lean patch that saw them drop eight out of nine games, however their recent four-game winning streak has them in 10th spot on the ladder, just half a game outside the top eight.

The Blues smashed second-placed Port Adelaide last week by 50 points, while West Coast was consigned to its 16th loss of the season with a 38-point loss to Richmond.

Reigning Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps, Harry McKay and Adam Cerra are all out for the Blues, while the Eagles have lost Jeremy McGovern and Reuben Ginbey.

Geelong has the chance to claim another top-eight scalp when it travels to the Gabba to play Brisbane on Saturday.

The reigning premier was slow out of the blocks to start the season but has now found its mojo and sits in fifth spot on the ladder.

Geelong (9-1-7) outclassed fellow top-eight side Essendon last week with a 77-point victory, while the Lions went down to Melbourne by a solitary point.

The Lions (12-5) sit in third spot on the ladder, one game ahead of the Demons.

Josh Dunkley returns for the Lions, with Zac Bailey among the outs against an unchanged Cats line-up.

Fremantle and Sydney will both fight to keep their seasons alive when they face-off at Optus Stadium on Saturday evening.

Every game is a must-win for the Dockers (7-10), who have dropped five of their last six games, to sit in 15th spot on the ladder and two games out of finals contention.

The Swans (7-1-9) are only half a game ahead in 14th spot and are coming off a thrilling two-point win over the Western Bulldogs.

The Dockers regain Hayden Young and Caleb Serong but lose Brandon Walker, Sean Darcy and Bailey Banfield, with the Swans bolstered by Chad Warner and Jake Lloyd.

Premiership credentials will be put to the test when second-placed Port Adelaide hosts the all-conquering Collingwood in a top-of-the-table clash at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

The Power's 13-game winning streak came to a halt last weekend when they were humbled by Carlton to the tune of 50 points, giving the Magpies a one-game buffer at the top of the ladder.

Collingwood has won four consecutive games - and 12 from 13 games - with its latest win coming over finals hopeful Fremantle.

The Power and the Magpies met back in round two when Collingwood was 71-point victors.

Ken Hinkley has axed captain Tom Jonas again among six outs, but has regained Willie Rioli, Trent McKenzie, Charlie Dixon and Jason Horne-Francis. Brody Mihocek and Darcy Cameron return for the Pies.