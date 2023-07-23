With seasons on the line there's plenty to play for on Sunday afternoon

Follow it LIVE: GWS v Gold Coast from 1.10pm AEST

GREATER Western Sydney is on a hot streak and the top eight is right in its sights, but the season isn't over for Gold Coast just yet, setting the scene for a cracker at Giants Stadium on Sunday afternoon starting at 1.10pm.

GWS has won five on the trot and returns home fresh from a stirring come-from-behind victory against Adelaide. Adam Kingsley has his team playing for each other and there's no doubt September is on his mind.

GIANTS V SUNS Follow it LIVE

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

It didn't look like Gold Coast's season would go beyond the home and away rounds, but a week of upheaval was followed by a terrific win over St Kilda in Steven King's first game in the coaches box, and if he can make it two-from-two then it's game on for the Suns.

Learn More 02:48

The Giants were hit with a major injury blow ahead of the game, with forward Jesse Hogan injuring a quad during the week. Jacob Wehr is also out but Adam Kingsley does regain Finn Callaghan and Nick Haynes for the clash. The Suns are unchanged.

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Manuka Oval, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Josh Fahey

Gold Coast: Jy Farrar

Melbourne won't want to let its top-two ambitions fade when it takes on Adelaide at the MCG from 3.20pm, but it won't be easy.

DEMONS v CROWS Follow it LIVE

The Crows let a gilt-edged opportunity - and a top eight position - slip when they were overrun by the Giants and now they're going to need to win an unexpected game or two to get back in the finals conversation.

Learn More 03:14

Adelaide has dropped Lachlan Sholl and Lachlan Murphy, and rested Max Michalanney, as well as losing injured pair Rory Laird and Josh Rachele, while the Demons opted to leave sore defender Harrison Petty (ribs) out and have dropped Charlie Spargo. Adam Tomlinson and Kade Chandler come in as like-for-like replacements.

St Kilda is another club in the 'middle mix' after a great start to the season has gone the way of so many previous Saints campaigns.

SAINTS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

They take on North Melbourne at 4.40pm, and while the Roos are on a 15-game losing streak, there's no guaranteed result coming out from Marvel Stadium.

Brett Ratten would like nothing more than continuing the slide down the ladder of the club that gave him the boot less than 12 months ago, and his players would love nothing more than getting back on the winners list.

Learn More 03:06

Jack Higgins and Jack Bytel are back for the Saints, with Liam Stocker and Ryan Byrnes among those making way. The Roos have lost injured trio George Wardlaw, Callum Coleman-Jones and Cam Zurhaar, with Todd Goldstein among the inclusions.